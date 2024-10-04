Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ETON stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of 175.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,369,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

