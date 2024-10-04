Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.33 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.41). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.34), with a volume of 228,590 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.07. The company has a market cap of £182.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,590.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £2,111.20 ($2,823.97). Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

