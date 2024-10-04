EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) vs. Viking (NYSE:VIK) Critical Comparison

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EuroDry and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 1 1 3.50 Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75

Profitability

EuroDry currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Viking has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Viking.

This table compares EuroDry and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -4.11% -2.08% -1.11% Viking N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $57.77 million 0.99 -$2.91 million ($1.14) -17.77 Viking $4.93 billion 3.22 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

EuroDry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

