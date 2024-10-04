Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and traded as high as $60.39. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 83 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
