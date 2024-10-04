European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.79 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 83.80 ($1.12). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 876,606 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of £301.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.79.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
