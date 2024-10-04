EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,138,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,998,982.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $322,946. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

