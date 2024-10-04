Evercore ISI Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $38.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 47,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,724,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,406.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 298,629 shares of company stock worth $980,810 and have sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

