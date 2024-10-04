Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Insider Evertz Technologies Limited Sells 2,529 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total value of C$34,126.58.
Evertz Technologies Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Evertz Technologies Limited bought 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$32,991.82.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE ET traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963. The company has a market cap of C$888.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
