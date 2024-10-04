EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.13. EVgo shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 8,965,299 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

EVgo Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

