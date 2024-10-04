Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.47. 319,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 584,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

