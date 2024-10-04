Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 399,558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.