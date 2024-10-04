Excelerate Energy’s (EE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EE. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $23.50 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.