Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.83 and last traded at $108.83. Approximately 92 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.99.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

