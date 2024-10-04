eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,371,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,549,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,241 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,780. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.