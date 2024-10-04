Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Cut by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,094,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,116,000 after acquiring an additional 227,816 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $23,178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4,581.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.63 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.