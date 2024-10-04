Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Trading Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $171.50 and last traded at $171.73. Approximately 120,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,047,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.31.

Specifically, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

