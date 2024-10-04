Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $124.72. 11,209,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,812,666. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 129.7% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.