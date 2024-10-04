Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.18 and last traded at $124.13. 3,846,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,777,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

