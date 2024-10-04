Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.09 and traded as high as $14.34. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 170,513 shares trading hands.

Fanuc Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.