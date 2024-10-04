Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.72. 1,544,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,869,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

