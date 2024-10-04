Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5,400.00 and last traded at $5,400.00, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,340.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,849.00.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 23.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.