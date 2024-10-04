Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 132,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 411,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Farmmi Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

