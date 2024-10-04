Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.11. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 780,995 shares.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
