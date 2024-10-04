FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $260.45 and last traded at $260.77. Approximately 285,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,874,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.40 and a 200 day moving average of $275.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

