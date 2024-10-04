Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$18,115.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRX stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The company has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$6.14 and a one year high of C$15.43.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6025751 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.