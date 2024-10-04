Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.
Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$18,115.81.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of FRX stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The company has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$6.14 and a one year high of C$15.43.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
