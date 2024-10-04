Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72. 662,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,378,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $860.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

