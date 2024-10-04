Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FERGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.14, but opened at $39.95. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 9,196 shares.

Ferrovial Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.