Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.14, but opened at $39.95. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 9,196 shares.

Ferrovial Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.