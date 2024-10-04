Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.14. 6,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.