Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Position Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

