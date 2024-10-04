Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.