Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.77, with a volume of 60269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.