Financial Review: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) versus Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Bright Green”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $122.38 million 0.11 -$2.24 million ($0.89) -7.92 Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -0.53

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Mannatech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

13.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mannatech has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mannatech and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -0.97% -11.87% -2.88% Bright Green N/A -83.40% -53.83%

Summary

Mannatech beats Bright Green on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

