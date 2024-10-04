Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.40 and traded as high as $45.05. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 23,305,381 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $300,800,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 686.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,207,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,919,000 after buying an additional 2,566,731 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

