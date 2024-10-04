Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fintech Select Ltd,
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.