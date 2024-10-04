First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as high as C$18.67. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 325,366 shares trading hands.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

