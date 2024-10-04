First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 1,307 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

