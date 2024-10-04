First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

