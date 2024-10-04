First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

