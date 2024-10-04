First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

