First Citizens Financial Corp Has $5.36 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises about 2.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IYJ opened at $132.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

