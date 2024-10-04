First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BATS IDV opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

