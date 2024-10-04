First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 6,051 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $379,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,150,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,554,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF opened at $49.21 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

