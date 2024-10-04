First Citizens Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.