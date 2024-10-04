First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPIE stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

