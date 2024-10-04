First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.