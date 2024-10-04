First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 751 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.