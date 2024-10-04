First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 786 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 126,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTRB stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.