First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $373.10 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $385.25. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $330.96.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

