First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 888 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. KP Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.98.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

