First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 132 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $470,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $9,798,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $233.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

